Mac Jones became first rookie QB to achieve this feat in 40 years vs. Buccaneers

Mac Jones became first rookie QB to achieve this feat in 40 years vs. Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots weren't able to emerge with a win Sunday night against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the rookie quarterback did make some history at Gillette Stadium.

Jones completed 31 of 40 pass attempts for 275 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He led the Patriots on an impressive drive that gave them a 14-13 lead early in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Patriots, the Bucs escaped with a 19-17 victory in Brady's homecoming.

There were a few moral victories for the Pats, though. One of them was Jones' performance. He completed 19 consecutive passes during a stretch that spanned the last few minutes of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter.

Jones also became the first rookie quarterback in 40 years to complete 19 or more consecutive passes.

Via @EliasSports: Mac Jones completed 19 straight passes in the game vs. the Buccaneers, the longest streak by a rookie over the last 40 seasons, surpassing Russell Wilson/Mike Glennon's 16 straight. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 4, 2021

Jones' streak also tied Brady's best consecutive completion streak from his 20 years playing for the Patriots.

The Patriots elected to try a 56-yard field goal with about a minute left in the fourth quarter instead of going for it on 4th-and-3. Folk's kick hit the left upright and the ball bounced into the end zone. Given how accurate Jones was throughout the game, especially in the second half, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick probably should've tried to pick up a first down in that situation.

Either way, Jones gave the Patriots another quality performance. Yes, the Patriots are 1-3, but Jones' development is the most important of the New England's 2021 season, and that process -- at least so far -- is going well.