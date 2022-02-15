Mac Jones on adding receivers: Up to front office, but happy with the guys we have

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be adjusting to life without offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in his second NFL season and he’d be fine with making the transition alongside the same receiving corps he played with as a rookie.

Jones was a guest on a podcast with Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com and the topic of that receiving corps came up during their conversation. Jones said he wants “to have anybody that can help us win” while making it clear that he thinks the players on hand “did that really well this year and we’re going to do it even better” next time around.

“I think we made a lot of progress this year with the guys we had and I trust all those guys,” Jones said, via Henry McKenna of USAToday.com. “Just being young, they all had my back in the receiver, tight end and running back room. We have a lot of room to grow in my opinion. I’ll leave that up to the front office and all that, but I’m happy with the guys we have.”

The Patriots added Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor at wide receiver last offseason and tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith also joined the team. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers led the team with 83 catches while Bourne and Henry both grabbed at least 50 balls over the course of the season, but Smith didn’t produce as hoped and 2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry was a non-factor for much of the year. That could lead the team to look elsewhere as they try to help Jones take a step forward next season.

