Mac Jones: 49ers offense “quarterback friendly,” similar to Alabama

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Last week’s trade that moved the 49ers into the third pick of this year’s draft was followed by nearly unanimous speculation that the team plans to select a quarterback.

Chris Simms of NBC has suggested Alabama’s Mac Jones is a great fit for the offense that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, a close friend of Simms, runs on multiple occasions and Jones seems to feel the same way.

While speaking to reporters ahead of Alabama’s second Pro Day on Tuesday, Jones said, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, that he’s watched a lot of 49ers tape and finds a lot of similarities to what he’s done with the Crimson Tide. Those similarities helped Jones to the opinion that the offense is “super quarterback friendly.”

Shanahan will join General Manager John Lynch to watch Jones throw on Tuesday and choosing to be there rather than in Columbus to watch Justin Fields will likely add to the links between team and player in the final weeks before the draft.

Mac Jones: 49ers offense "quarterback friendly," similar to Alabama originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

