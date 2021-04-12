Mac Jones-49ers NFL draft ties 'doesn't smell right' for three execs

Why some execs believe Jones-49ers ties 'doesn't smell right' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mac Jones has become the most common name associated with the 49ers and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but a number of league executives aren't sold that the team is locked in on the Alabama product.

A trio of NFL executives told CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora that they have their doubts the 49ers have narrowed their focus on Jones.

"I don't buy it," one AFC executive told La Canfora. "I think it's Fields at 3."

"I don't know one way or the other, but I have a hard time seeing Mac Jones as the third player in this draft," an NFC executive said to CBS.

Another NFC executive told La Canfora that Jones being the apple of the 49ers' eye "doesn't smell right."

Mock drafts and inside reports continue to link Jones to the 49ers, but both coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch will be attending the upcoming second Pro Days for fellow first-round quarterbacks Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

Both QBs will be running Shanahan schemes at those Pro Days, and will get an opportunity to prove themselves in front of the 49ers' top brass.

We'll find out on April 29 whether Jones ended up being that preference for Lynch and Shanahan, or whether Fields or Lance did enough in the pre-draft process to wow the 49ers' front office.

Until then, be prepared for a daily dose of speculation.

