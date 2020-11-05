MAC football roundup: CMU's Kobe Lewis finds the light in opener vs. Ohio

MOUNT PLEASANT — Kobe Lewis had 28 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Daniel Richardson accounted for two more TDs, and Central Michigan beat Ohio, 30-27, on Wednesday night.

Richardson was 23-of-41 passing for 243 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown to Kalil Pimpleton, and scored on a 1-yard run.

The game featured a dose of "MAC-tion" when a power outage forced an early start to halftime with 1:17 remaining in the second quarter and Ohio threatening to score.

When the lights returned and the teams tood the field, Ohio scored two touchdowns in less than a minute of game time. De’Montre Tuggle had a 3-yard touchdown run to tie the score with 58 seconds left in the first half, and returned the opening kickoff of the second 93 yards for a score that gave Ohio a 27-20 lead. After Central Michigan was forced to punt on its ensuing drive, Willie Reid forced and then recovered a fumble by Tuggle at the Bobcats’ 22, setting up an 8-yard TD run by Lewis with 10:36 left in the third quarter.

CMU’s Marshall Meeder kicked a 22-yard field goal to cap a 15-play, 70-yard drive with 9:05 to play.

Ohio, which went three-and-out on its following two possessions, moved into Chippewas territory in the closing minute but a holding penalty and then a false start stalled its final drive.

Kurtis Rourke, brother of former Ohio QB Nathan Rourke, passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns for the Bobcats.

Here's how the rest of the MAC fared on opening night:

Western Michigan 58, Akron 13

AKRON, Ohio — Kaleb Eleby passed for 262 yards and three touchdowns, including two to D’Wayne Eskridge, and Western Michigan cruised to a 58-13 win over Akron.

Eskridge had three receptions for 113 yards — including a 76-yard TD that made it 37-13 early in the third quarter — and his 45-yard kickoff return in the first quarter eventually led to his 5-yard scoring catch that gave Western Michigan the lead for good at 10-3.

Akron has lost 18 in a row since a 17-10 win over Central Michigan on October 27, 2018, leaving second-year coach Tom Arth — who went 0-12 in last season — in search of his first win with the Zips.

La’Darius Jefferson, Sean Tyler, Jaxson Kincaide and Christian Singleton each scored a rushing touchdown for WMU and Jaylen Hall scored on 68-yard catch-and-run.

Jeremiah Knight had 74 yards rushing on 11 carries for Akron.

Kent State 27, Eastern Michigan 23

KENT, Ohio — Dustin Crum accounted for three touchdowns, leading Kent State to a 27-23 victory over Eastern Michigan.

Crum threw an 9-yard pass to a wide-open Mark Williams in the end zone that capped scoring with 7:31 to play. Jeremiah Salaam then intercepted a Preston Hutchinson pass on Eastern Michigan’s ensuing and final possession.

Crum was 21 of 29 for 219 yards passing. He threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah McKoy and ran for a 1-yard score in the first half. McKoy finished with eight catches for 104 yards.

Hutchinson was 21-of-35 passing for 241 yards with a pair of touchdown passes to Thomas Odukoya, and had a 1-yard scoring run. Hassan Beydoun had nine receptions for 112 yards.

Toledo 38, Bowling Green 3

TOLEDO, Ohio — Eli Peters threw four touchdown passes to lead Toledo over Bowling Green 38-3 on Wednesday night.

Peters threw a TD-pass each to Bryant Koback, Devin Maddox and Jerjuan Newton as the Rockets scored on their first three possessions. Peter’s 42-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Mitchell capped an 11-play, 93-yard drive with 5:42 remaining in the third quarter.

Peters was 20-of-32 passing for 214 yards. The Rockets finished with 310 yards rushing on 52 carries. Shakif Seymour led with 93 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run with 10:40 remaining.

