All-MAC defensive lineman CJ West enters the transfer portal, has connections to Rutgers football

CJ West entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, putting another player available with ties to Rutgers.

Last season with Kent State playing for defensive line coach Colin Ferrell, West was a third-team All-MAC selection. Ferrell is now the defensive line coach at Rutgers.

In 2023, West had 40 total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. He is listed at 6-foot-2 and 315 pounds.

Rutgers is likely looking for some depth at defensive tackle after losing Rene Konga in the transfer portal on Monday. They added Malcolm Ray (Florida State) during the offseason via the transfer portal and have a player in Zaire Angoy who is expected to take a significant step forward this spring.

West posted on social media on Tuesday about his entering the transfer portal.

Thank you for everything Kent State pic.twitter.com/o5Jix0xsh6 — CJ West (@CJWEST50) April 16, 2024

In terms of eligibility, West was a redshirt in 2020 as a freshman, appearing in one game. He enters the transfer portal as a graduate with one season of eligibility remaining.

