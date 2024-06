[Getty Images]

Chelsea's Ian Maatsen has been called up to the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024.

It comes after Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners were ruled out of this summer's tournament because of injury.

The uncapped 22-year-old impressed during his loan spell with Borussia Dortmund last season and played in the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.