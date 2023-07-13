Maason Smith among SEC’s most intriguing players entering 2023

When looking at LSU’s defense in 2023, it looks like a solid group with decent depth across the board after another successful transfer portal class from coach Brian Kelly.

In that group, though, there’s one potential X-factor who enters the season as a bit of a mystery: defensive tackle Maason Smith. A former five-star recruit, Smith had an impressive true freshman season in 2021 and entered last fall with high expectations.

A torn ACL on the first drive of the season against Florida State ended those hopes, but Smith is back in 2023 and looks to be one of the SEC’s best interior linemen.

He was named one of the league’s 10 most intriguing players this fall by On3.

Maason Smith has just 19 career tackles, but he’s a potential 1st Round pick in 2024 based on raw talent and traits alone. As a freshman, Smith had 4.0 sacks and multiple QB hurries. He cut some weight and looked primed for a big sophomore season before tearing his ACL early in LSU’s loss to Florida State in the last season’s opener. The former 5-star spent the spring rehabbing the injury, but was fully cleared for all football activities last month. Smith is a potential menacing force for LSU’s defense this fall, helping shore up the Tigers’ middling run defense (63rd nationally) while providing an interior pass rush. A bonus? The joy of watching a 6-5, 310-pound freak wreaking havoc wearing No. 0.

There are certainly questions about Smith and his health, but if he can live up to his potential, it will give LSU a fierce interior to its defensive line as he’ll pair up with last year’s breakout star in Mekhi Wingo, who replaced him after his injury.

