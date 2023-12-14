Maalik Murphy is in the transfer portal, so what does this mean for the Texas Longhorns?

Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy confirmed on ESPN on Wednesday that he has entered the transfer portal and will not be available for the Longhorns' College Football Playoff semifinal against Washington on Jan. 1.

Murphy served as the primary backup for Quinn Ewers this season and went 2-0 as a starter when Ewers missed two games with an injury. His departure means five-star freshman Arch Manning will back up Ewers against Washington.

“It’s nothing against Texas at all,” Murphy told ESPN. “I’m doing this purely for me and my future. In my eyes, I’ll always be a Longhorn and a part of this great team.”

Murphy, a redshirt sophomore from California, sat out his freshman season in 2022 and threw for 477 yards and three touchdowns and three interceptions on 40-of-71 passing this year.

What does Maalik Murphy’s departure mean for Texas?

In the next few weeks, it means the Longhorns will enter the CFP without its most experienced backup. Ewers enjoyed a stellar season with 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns on 70.7% passing, but Manning attempted only five passes in clean-up duty.

If Ewers does miss time against Washington or in a possible matchup with either Alabama or Michigan in the national title game Jan. 8, Manning will be thrown into meaningful action for the first time — with a national championship at stake.

How does Maalik Murphy's departure impact Texas' 2024 quarterbacks?

Murphy’s departure also carries heavy ramifications for next season, especially since Ewers has yet to publicly say whether he will declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

If Ewers returns, Texas will have one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football as well as a likely Heisman Trophy candidate.

But if Ewers turns pro, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound Manning — the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class — will step into spring practices as the assumed starter at a position with little proven depth.

