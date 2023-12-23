Maalik Murphy reportedly ready to transfer to Duke — off USC’s big board at QB

Everyone is wondering what Lincoln Riley will do to fill out USC’s quarterback room for 2024 in the Big Ten. Given that Malachi Nelson transferred out of the program, and given that Dillon Gabriel went to Oregon while Cam Ward is in play at Miami and Florida State, the possibility of Maalik Murphy — a Southern California product — going to USC seemed to be within the realm of possibility. It was never likely, but the potential for a plot twist briefly emerged.

Well, you can shut the door on that possibility now.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Friday night that Murphy is ready to transfer to Duke and play for new Blue Devil head coach Manny Diaz. It’s a huge success for Diaz as he tries to get his program rolling. It also narrows the quarterback market for Riley and USC.

The dream scenario for the Trojans would have been to have Will Howard as the 2024 quarterback and Murphy as the QB-in-waiting for 2025, much as Oregon has Dillon Gabriel for 2024 and Dante Moore for 2025. Yet, Murphy wants to play now, and that’s why going to USC was never the probable outcome. USC had hoped it cound swing such a situation, but that dream appears to have died.

Sources: Former Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy has verbally committed to Duke. A formal announcement is expected soon. He’ll be immediately eligible with three years remaining, giving first-year coach Manny Diaz a key building block to start his tenure. pic.twitter.com/1EpDEXaj5q — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 23, 2023

