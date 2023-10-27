Maalik Murphy will be the fifth Texas QB to make his first start in a Big 12 matchup

Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy is jumping from backup to starter this week against BYU. He's only the fifth UT quarterback to make his starting debut in a Big 12 matchup.

Maalik Murphy will start Saturday's Texas game against BYU in place of the injured Quinn Ewers. The redshirt freshman has played in four career games as a Longhorn but has never started. Freshman Arch Manning, who has yet to make an appearance, also could get into the game.

Murphy has had less time to prepare than a quarterback who's about to be a first-time starter in a season opener, though. The stakes are also much higher than if that first start were coming in a nonconference game.

Murphy will become the fifth UT quarterback in the past 25 years to make his first start in a Big 12 matchup. Here's how the other four fared:

David Ash (2011): Then a true freshman, Ash started six times during his first year on campus. In his first start, he went 22-for-40 and threw for 139 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 38-26 home loss to No. 6 Oklahoma State.

Vince Young (2003): The Vince Young era at Texas started during a 40-19 win over Iowa State in Ames. Young completed 11 of his 15 attempts and threw a 13-yard touchdown pass. Young also rushed for 58 yards.

Chris Simms (1999): With Major Applewhite slowed by a stomach virus, Simms got the start at No. 24 Texas A&M. He went 10-for-21 for 130 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. A&M, though, earned a 20-16 win over the No. 7 Longhorns in the first game for the Aggies after the bonfire collapse in College Station killed 12 people.

Major Applewhite (1998): Needing to replace injured starter Richard Walton, Texas turned to Applewhite during its trip to play No. 5 Kansas State. Applewhite threw for 239 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted twice in a 48-7 loss to the eventual Big 12 runner-up. Applewhite held onto the starting job for the rest of the season.

