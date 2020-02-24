Young Reggae Girlz cruise to 4-1 win over El Salvador

Daniel Wheeler, Gleaner Writer Jamaica's Under 20 women's football team cruised to a 4-1 win over El Salvador in their Concacaf Under 20 Women's Group E match today at the Stadio Panamericano in the Dominican Republic, securing advancement to the knockout phase. Jody Brown scored twice in the second and 11th minutes, while Lacey Murray and Chantelle Parker added to the scoreline in the second half. Mara Rodriguez got the lone goal for El Salvador two minutes into first half stoppage time, converting from the penalty spot. The young Reggae Girlz currently lead the group with four points after drawing with Guatemala 4-4 on Saturday. Canada and Guatemala, who are in second and third place in the