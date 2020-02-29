Australia cricket vs South Africa, one-dayer video highlights, David Warner catch

Watch Australia's tour of South Africa live on Fox Cricket! A matter of millimetres cost David Warner dearly in the first one-day international against South Africa, with the Australia opener adjudged to have been caught by the barest of margins. Warner stood his ground after South African debutant Kyle Verreynne claimed a catch at cover point off the bowling of Lungi Ngidi, unsure whether the ball had carried all the way to the fielder, who had to dive forward to get his hands to it. The dismissal was sent to the third umpire with a soft signal of out and while the ball appeared to bounce up into Verreynne's palm, it was unclear whether that was up off the fingers or the grass. With the soft