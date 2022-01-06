‘I’m willing to reduce my ask’: Jake Paul revises UFC contract proposal to Dana White

Jake Paul has revised his proposal to Dana White over a potential UFC fight.

YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, most recently knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, having previously outpointed the 39-year-old and also stopped ex-UFC star Ben Askren.

After his most recent win against Woodley, Paul urged UFC president White to release Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their contracts to box him.

Paul has since turned his focus to securing a mixed martial arts fight against Masvidal in the UFC, however, telling White he will retire from boxing to take part in such a bout if the UFC president agrees to a list of demands.

Paul asked White to: “1) Increase [minimum] fighter pay per fight to $50k (it’s $12k now). (2) Guarantee UFC fighters 50% of UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021). (3) Provide long term healthcare to all fighters.”

White dismissed Paul’s demands, but the 24-year-old has now revised his proposal.

“Dana last day to accept my offer,” Paul tweeted on Thursday.

“You are a good negotiator. In an effort to bridge the gap, I’m willing to reduce my ask to $40K min, 40% rev for first 5 years and long term health care.

“Deal? Or are you making another selfie video showing the world how much I’m in your head?”

While dismissing Paul’s initial proposal, White doubled down on a challenge he had issued the YouTuber.

White, 52, said he would let Paul drug test him for cocaine for 10 years if he could test the internet star for steroids for two years.