What I’m watching and listening for at Pac-12 Media Day

The Pac-12 Conference is taking over Hollywood on Wednesday for its annual Pac-12 Media Day where all 12 schools are represented and available for reporters.

It's amazing to me that each season, the coaches and players can speak about such a wide variety of topics with ease without getting rattled by questions. With that said, there are bound to be some great quotes and opinions on hot topics in the conference.

Here is what I am watching and listening for.

1. Border War Heat

I'd argue the rivalry between Oregon and Washington has never been hotter. The two rivals are the conference's best chance in the national playoff chase and last season's game was an instant classic for most Duck fans.

Before the Ducks upset the Huskies in a 30-27 overtime win at home last season, the rivalry had been quite lopsided. Washington won against Oregon in 2016 and 2017 by a combined score of 108-24. Prior to that, the Ducks had a 12-game winning streak that started in 2004 to 2015, the longest winning streak of the 100-year rivalry.

The Ducks travel to Husky Stadium on Oct. 19 to try to usurp the reigning conference champions. With a win over Auburn, it's very possible the Ducks will be 6-0 heading into Seattle.

The respective campuses in Eugene and Seattle are 285 miles apart via Interstate 5, but I'm hoping the coaches and players will address the bitter rivalry. Last season, Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said, "We don't ever try to hide, mask or down play going into rivalries."

2. Herbert's finale

I have a lot of questions regarding the Oregon offense. Marcus Arroyo is entering his third season as offensive coordinator and has a four-year starting quarterback, possibly the 2020 NFL Draft's top quarterback selection, in Justin Herbert. Herbert's teammates say he has never been better, his leadership skills have grown immensely, he will be playing with one of the best veteran offensive lines in the nation and a large array of weapons to sling the ball to… This is a recipe for a entertaining offense, right?

Last season, Oregon's offense averaged 32.3 points (second) and 426.9 yards (third) in Pac-12 games, but was not efficient or explosive. The dropped passes and running game was a major issue. Are the Ducks worried about the wide receiver position? Are there wrinkles coming to the rushing attack? What has Arroyo changed or worked on in the offseason when it comes to opening up the playbook?

The Ducks' 2018 offense was good enough to win nine games but has a chance to be much better in in Herbert's final season.

3. OSU's defense

Oregon State's defense has to be better than last season, right? The Beavers could not stop anyone. Outside of a 48-25 home win over Southern Utah, Oregon State allowed at least 34 points in every other game last season.

OSU won two games last season in Jonathan Smith's first season as head coach. Entering year two, the Beavers landed the No. 3 defensive lineman junior college transfer in the nation in Tavis Shippen. I expect the pickup of Shippen plus two four-star linebacker transfers (Nebraska's Avery Roberts and Oklahoma's Addison Gumbs) to extremely help OSU's depth on the defense.

Bonus

Did you know Troy Dye and Herbert have been to more Pac-12 media days than Cristobal? I'm interested to see if there is an obvious difference in both of the Duck stars last go around. It's always interesting to see what they've been up to this summer and I may even ask a fun "Would You Rather?" question.

Ducks, Beavs at Pac-12 Media Day

For Oregon, coach Mario Cristobal, quarterback Justin Herbert and linebacker Troy Dye will be in attendance. Heading from Corvallis to Hollywood for Oregon State are coach Jonathan Smith, running back Jermar Jefferson and wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

What Im watching and listening for at Pac-12 Media Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest