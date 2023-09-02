'I’m very happy with this win': Anderson starts season 3-0 after win over Lebanon

Entering halftime ahead 22-14 over Lebanon, there was a sense of disappointment from the Anderson Raptors.

They had relinquished a number of opportunities that could have busted the game wide open, but instead entered intermission ahead just single digits – prompting a spirited halftime speech from Anderson offensive line coach Matt Stanyard.

“We got into halftime and talked to them about effort pretty good,” Anderson head football coach Evan Dreyer said. “We had fought adversity and talked about a veteran offensive line coach that motivates kids. (Stanyard) took over.”

And the Raptors answered Stanyard’s call – responding with 22 unanswered points in the second half to silence the Warriors 44-14 Friday night at Charles L. Brown Stadium in Anderson. The win gives the Raptors their first 3-0 start since 2018.

Cam Williams of Lebanon receives a return in Anderson's 44-14 home win over Lebanon Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Eastern Cincinnati Conference action.

Three keys to Anderson’s victory:

Brodey Berg. Simply put, Lebanon had no answer for the legs of the Raptor senior tailback. Give credit to the Raptors in the trench, as Berg routinely had multiple yards prior to contact, but Berg’s running noticeably wore down the Warrior defense. Berg finished the night with 154 rushing yards and four touchdowns, with over 200 all-purpose yards.

“Brodey Berg’s quiet, an unbelievable kid, but he’s a heck of a competitor,” Dreyer said. “He wants to play offense, even special teams. I’m very proud of how he’s going his senior year and playing as well as he is.”

The standout night now gives Berg 11 combined touchdowns just three games into the season.

2. Anderson’s defense rose to the occasion in the second half. Certainly, a late-third-quarter injury to Lebanon sophomore quarterback Luke Faler factored in, but the Raptors were particularly disruptive in run-stopping. The Warriors were limited to 24 carries for just 39 yards against the imposing Raptor front seven – an average of just 1.6 yards per rush.

3. Anderson sophomore quarterback Justice Burnam did his part to balance the Raptor offense and offer a complementary passing attack to Berg’s damage on the ground. Burnam finished 19-of-30 passing for 242 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, completing passes to six different receivers in the process.

“Justice (Burnam) made key enough plays to make sure we just kept getting a lead and not allowing a comeback,” Dreyer said. “In their games with us and everybody else, they just keep it close. I’m very happy with this win.”

Justice Burnam hands the ball off to Brody Berg of Anderson to score a touch down in Anderson's 44-14 home win over Lebanon Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Eastern Cincinnati Conference action.

Standout players

Brodey Berg, Anderson: The senior running back had a night to remember, bursting for 90 of his 154 rushing yards in the second half along with his four touchdowns. His third-quarter 27-yard rushing touchdown proved to be the backbreaker for the Warriors as it pushed the lead up to 30-14. From then on, the rout was on.

Justice Burnam, Anderson: Anderson had a stellar night, adding a pair of touchdowns to his now 11 passing touchdowns on the season, while just throwing one interception. The junior quarterback looks to continue rolling for the Raptors.

Quinten Wagers, Lebanon: The senior Warrior linemen tallied three first-half sacks to keep the Warriors within a puncher’s chance in the first half. Wagers’ contribution was three of five sacks the Warriors accumulated in the first half – a significant reason they were within striking distance at halftime.

Improvements

As mentioned just prior, Anderson’s offensive line appeared to be the most glaring concern for the Raptors in an otherwise strong performance. Five first-half sacks (six total for the game) proved to be a real detriment to the Raptors in third-down situations and key situations – namely a final drive to end the first half that resulted in three consecutive sacks.

If they’re able to keep Burnam upright, the Raptor offense is certainly capable of fireworks offensively, but as the season ensues, Anderson will have to rise to the challenge.

Anderson’s secondary offered some cause for concern with some breakdowns resulting in a pair of 30-yard plus touchdowns. Though an interception by senior T.J. Nelson did impress, this remains an area they’ll look to mend.

T.J. Nelson of Anderson celebrates his pick against Luke Faler of Lebanon in Anderson's 44-14 home win over Lebanon Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Eastern Cincinnati Conference action.

As for Lebanon, there was a lot to like in the first half – and then the wheels just fell off. Their most glaring concern has to be the battle at the line of scrimmage. Offensively, there were no running lanes. Mustering 1.6 yards per rush on a night in which the starting quarterback gets hurt made it rough.

Defensively, the Warriors really struggled outside of pressuring the quarterback, allowing 424 yards of total offense to the hosting Raptors. It’s tough to pinpoint a particular area, as they endured their share of struggles containing both the Raptor rush attack and the arm of Burnam, but they’ll look to find answers.

What’s next for Anderson and Lebanon?

Anderson (3-0) will look to build upon its first 3-0 start since 2018 with a road trip to Milford in a clash of unbeaten Eastern Cincinnati Conference foes. The Eagles (3-0) defeated Lebanon 34-29 in week two and are fresh off of a 52-34 victory over Loveland. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. next Friday in Milford.

Lebanon (1-2) will look to lick its wounds in another road contest, this one at Little Miami (0-3) in a prime bounce-back opportunity. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. next Friday at Little Miami.

Anderson 44, Lebanon 14

Anderson – 15 7 8 14 -- 44

Lebanon – 7 7 0 0 – 14

A: Burnam 12-yard pass to Jallick (Berg conversion)

L: Faler 36-yard pass to Koch (Forte kick)

A: Berg 3-yard rush (Goethe kick)

L: Faler 33-yard pass to Roddy (Forte kick)

A: Berg 6-yard rush (Goethe kick)

A: Berg 27-yard rush (Piening conversion)

A: Berg 5-yard rush (Goethe kick)

A: Burnam 23-yard pass to Smith (Goethe kick)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio high school football: Cincinnati Anderson routs Lebanon, 44-14