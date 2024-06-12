“If I’m totally honest” – Friend of Jack Grealish breaks silence on Manchester City star’s Etihad future

The future of Manchester City forward Jack Grealish has been discussed by one of the player’s friends ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old suffered a fresh major setback last week, as Gareth Southgate made the dramatic decision to axe the Manchester City forward from his 26-man squad for the European Championship in Germany this summer.

Grealish was one of seven players omitted from an initial 33-man training squad, with the England forward having struggled for Pep Guardiola’s side throughout the campaign, making only 26 starts for the Sky Blues.

The forward hasn’t played for Manchester City since a 5-1 win over Wolves at the Etihad Stadium in early May, with Grealish not featuring in the Premier League finale against West Ham or the Emirates FA Cup Final clash against rivals Manchester United.

Grealish moved to the Etihad Stadium for £100 million from Aston Villa in 2021, and has won seven trophies including three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League since his arrival in east Manchester.

A number of injury issues and a lack of form meant that Grealish featured just 36 times for Manchester City during the 2023/24 season, with the addition of Jeremy Doku last summer also impacting the Englishman’s minutes.

Grealish scored just three goals for Manchester City this term, his lowest since his arrival from the Midlands in 2021.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a potential exit from the Sky Blues this summer following his omission from the England squad for a major tournament, something the player’s friend Alan Hutton has now addressed.

“I don’t think it’ll happen this summer, if I’m totally honest. He’s got unfinished business at Man City, he wants to get back in and be a regular starter,” he said.

“They’re one of the best teams in the world, so it’s going to be hard to get back in. He’s going to have to play at the top of his ability. He knows that and he feels that he can do that, and then he’ll be back in the England squad.

“I know him well and he’ll be hurting from it, but he’ll want to prove everybody wrong. I don’t think it’s a great decision by England to leave him out, because I think he’s different from everybody else they’ve got, especially off the bench.

“I’d love to see him back helping Aston Villa compete at the top end of the Premier League and winning trophies.”

Grealish is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2027, and could be one of several first-team stars to leave Manchester City this summer, as club executives consider another major shake-up.

Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Matheus Nunes and Julian Alvarez have all also been linked with exits during the upcoming transfer window.