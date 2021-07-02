M&T Bank Stadium listed at No. 25 in Touchdown Wire’s NFL stadium power rankings

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best stadiums in the NFL. M&T Bank Stadium is a landmark in Baltimore that delivers an exciting and vibrant gameday atmosphere to fans.

When ranking the best home fields in the NFL, Mark Lane of Touchdown Wire gave M&T Bank Stadium a much lower ranking than anticipated, slotting the venue at No. 25. When explaining his decision, Lane said that the weather can get tough in Baltimore during the latter months, although he did point to the spirit of Ravens fans.

The stadium is your generic outdoor venue, but the weather in latter months can be tough. The fans are spirited, which tends to happen when an organization gives them something to cheer for. The Ravens originally had grass from 1998-2002, and then went to artificial turf from 2003-15. The Ravens have been back on a natural surface since 2016, which does add more character to the stadium.

While there are plenty of other historical and electric stadiums throughout the NFL, putting M&T Bank Stadium in the 25th spot out of 30 total venues seems far too low. There are countless stories of fans having great experiences at the stadium, and the Ravens usually play well at home. Coach John Harbaugh has talked about how the fans factor into the team’s success.

Harbaugh: "Our fans are a big part of our success." #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/mlh6TnPlXe — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 16, 2016

All NFL teams have been permitted to have capacity crowds for the 2021 season, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in severe restrictions on fan attendance. The Ravens were permitted to have a small number of fans at only one home game last season, a 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. This year, M&T Bank Stadium will continue to provide a phenomenal gameday experience for the fans, and in return, the fans will bring their lungs for each and every home game.