“I’m sure” – Sergio Aguero weighs in with Pep Guardiola verdict on potential England national team future

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has offered his take on whether Pep Guardiola could one day manage the England national team.

The future of the Manchester City manager continues to remain uncertain as the summer months get underway, while reports over talks between the Catalan and the club’s hierarchy in Abu Dhabi have also emerged.

Guardiola’s current Manchester City contract expires at the end of next season, and while both the head coach himself and the club have insisted on a feeling of calm around the situation, supporters of the Etihad club are wanting clarity as soon as possible.

Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola retains ambitions of further career experiences beyond his time at Manchester City, with the desire to coach a national team at a major global tournament in his sights, as confirmed in various media duties.

Speaking during a new interview with week, Sergio Aguero admitted that while it is unlikely that Pep Guardiola would manage the England national team in future, the Catalan would be a ‘good manager’ for a national team when life at Manchester City comes to a close.

The Argentina football icon explained, “I don’t think Jose Mourinho or Pep Guardiola managing England in the future is the most likely scenario, but hey, anything can happen in football.”

“If you are wondering whether Pep Guardiola would be a good manager for a national team, of course he would be,” he continued. “I’m unsure if Pep is interested in that. I think he enjoys the daily management of club football and he wouldn’t get that on a national team.

“But strictly talking about skill – he’d do a great job, I’m sure.”

Before the opportunity to manage a national team becomes a clearer path for Pep Guardiola, Manchester City will certainly do all they can to persuade the 53-year-old to commit further years to the Etihad Stadium.

The 2024/25 campaign will be Guardiola’s ninth season in charge of the club having joined in the summer of 2016, however there remains hope within the fanbase that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich icon will make it a decade of service to the organisation.

Away from talks that are expected to take place in Abu Dhabi in the coming weeks, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are likely to continue their dialogue throughout the course of the upcoming season.