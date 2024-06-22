‘I’m sorry’ – Turkey boss Montella speaks on Real Madrid star Arda Güler’s benching

Turkey national team head coach Vincenzo Montella has spoken out over his decision to leave Arda Güler on the bench from the off in his side’s meeting with Portugal.

Turkey, of course, marked their return to action a short time ago.

In the nation’s 2nd group stage outing at the European Championships, they locked horns with star-studded Portugal, in Dortmund.

When all was said and done, The Crescent-Stars were put to the sword in comprehensive fashion, by three goals to nil.

The aforementioned Güler, meanwhile, was afforded just 20 minutes to impress, by way of a late cameo off the bench.

With as much having come after the Real Madrid star proved himself the star of the show in Turkey’s opening day downing of Georgia, it therefore came as little surprise when the subject of his use of Güler was put to manager Vincenzo Montella.

And the Italian went on to issue an apology, before revealing that the lack of game time afforded to the 19-year-old came as a precaution:

“I’m sorry about Arda Güler. Arda was tired & there was a risk of injury. I thought about it when he was included in the game.”

