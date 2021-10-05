'I’m sorry, but you’re blind': Joey Bosa critical of refs after Chargers' win over Raiders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Joey Bosa, star pass rusher for the Los Angeles Chargers, ripped NFL referees after Monday night's 28-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bosa, asked about being hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty during the fourth quarter, said, “I didn’t even know they called the penalty on me ‘cause I was fuming. But, I mean, refs are blind. …I’m sorry, but you’re blind. Like open your eyes and do your job. It’s so bad. Unbelievable.’’

Bosa, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, appeared to be upset that a holding penalty was not called against a lineman trying to block Bosa on the play. Bosa already had one sack, increasing his career total to 50, fourth-best all-time in Chargers history.

Joey Bosa registered a sack in the Chargers' win over the Raiders on Monday night.

“I should never lose my control like that,’’ he said of an outburst that led to the unsportsmanlike penalty. “But these guys have got to do a better job because it’s been years of terrible, terrible missed calls left and right. It’s really pathetic, honestly. But pathetic on me, too, for doing what I did. Call or not, I have to take a step back and just go the next play. But, man, they just seem to not ... have their eyes open half the time.’’

The penalty was called with 3:56 left in the game. With the Raiders facing first-and-10 at their own 37-yard line, quarterback Derek Carr threw an incomplete pass on the play. But after the unsportsmanlike penalty, the Raiders moved to the Las Vegas 48.

“Fifteen yards, it’s a big deal,’’ Bosa said.

But two play later, Chargers safety Derwin James intercepted Carr to seal the victory.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joey Bosa rips referees after Chargers' win over Raiders on MNF