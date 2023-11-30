‘I’m after something with bite’: The Telegraph’s annual smoked salmon taste test

salmon lead

I smoke my own salmon at home and will always seek out sustainably caught fish if buying it, but tasting this line-up from the supermarkets and specialist suppliers totally blind, might the taste, texture and tongue-tingling smoke make me yearn for Christmas-morning brunch? I was surprised by the results.

Selfridges Selection Classic Smoked Salmon

£12.99 for 100g

The texture is too delicate and soft; I’m after something with bite. And it’s another product that feels too close to smoked mackerel.

Waitrose & Partners Old Fashioned Smoked Salmon

£6.65 for 100g

Pale flesh and the edges, with flecks of orange peel, look a bit weird – the citrus doesn’t come through at all. The fish itself is not very smoky, but not too oily. It’s rather nondescript.

Lidl Deluxe Strong & Robust Smoked Scottish Salmon

£3.49 for 100g

This looks very fatty which puts me off, and it’s a messy pack. The flavour suggests that all the oil has seeped out of the fish. Not nice.

Fortnum & Mason Organic Smoked Salmon

£12.50 for 100g

The look puts me off – I’m not keen on fish being sliced into long strips, as it reduces the opportunity to enjoy smoky edges. The taste is reminiscent of smoked mackerel and the flesh is pasty in texture. Not keen.

Co-op Irresistible Old Pulteney Whisky Smoked Salmon

£5 for 100g

This tastes slightly bitter and I think the whisky has taken over, which feels like a waste of whisky! It doesn’t do the salmon any favours here.

H Forman & Son London Cure Smoked Salmon

£19.95 for 200g

Presented between lots of thin plastic leaves, this tastes slightly bitter – like it’s been in the packet for too long – and is too oily for my liking.

King’s Fine Food Smoked Salmon

£14 for 200g

There’s a nice glow to the fish but the flavour doesn’t really have any character. A slightly rubbery texture and the slicing isn’t to my taste.

Daylesford Organic Smoked Salmon

£10 for 100g from Ocado

The thick-cut slices here are attractive and the texture of this fish is quite nice. It tastes quite natural, not too oily, with a middling smoke.

Tesco Finest Mild and Delicate Scottish Smoked Salmon

£4.50 for 100g

A middle-of-the-road fish that is evenly balanced with a decent texture that veers towards leanness, but the smokiness tastes quite generic.

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Hickory Smoked Scottish Salmon

£4.75 for 100g

A distinct flavour from the wood this is smoked over really sings out, and it’s thickly cut, which I like; at my restaurants we cut fish like this, Scandi-style. Points for a nice firm texture, too.

Rick Stein Smoked Salmon

£15.95 for 200g

The smokiness comes through strongly and the texture is brilliantly firm – no flabby fattiness here. It’s not homogenous in looks either, the dark shades of fish have been kept rather than cut off, which appeals.

M&S Collection Scottish Smoky & Robust Smoked Salmon

£5.75 for 100g

Delivers a good, traditional smoked salmon flavour, with the smoke and salt well balanced throughout. It looks lean and has a great texture, not too fatty

Morrisons The Best Old English Cured Smoked Scottish Salmon

£4.99 for 120g

My own smoked salmon looks like this. From looks alone I sense it’s going to taste good and it duly delivers a pleasing balance of smoke and salt. A great cure.