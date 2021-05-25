Michael Robinson's Top 5 QBs entering 2021
NFL Network's Michael Robinson lists his top five quarterbacks heading into the 2021 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Aaron Rodgers was not expected to show up for the start of voluntary organized team activities. Instead, the Packers quarterback and his fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, have appeared to be having great time vacationing in Hawaii based on social media posts. But the Packers also were without their top five receivers at Tuesday’s session. Davante [more]
Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.
EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 14th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Circuit of The Americas, a 3.41-mile, 20-turn course located in Austin, Texas Qualifying: 11 a.m. […]
The finishing sequence started with a heel to the face and ended with a tight squeeze.
Bellator 259 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT).
Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team's home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs. While Utah rested, the Grizzlies had to beat San Antonio and Golden State in the NBA's new play-in tournament to qualify.
Randle turned himself into a star this season.
The Wizards will face the Sixers in the first round.
Carla Esparza earned an extra $50,000 for the second time in her UFC career, this time with pure dominance.
Agüero surpassed Wayne Rooney's record in what will likely be his final league appearance for Manchester City.
The Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and eighth-seeded Washington Wizards meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament.
Francisco Mejia's tiebreaking, two-run single in Tampa Bay's seven-run 11th inning Monday afternoon boosted the Rays to their major-league-best 11th straight win, 14-8 over the host Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla. A late-game substitution, Mejia lined a single off Joel Payamps (0-2) in his first at-bat to score Mike Brosseau and Taylor Walls, breaking a 7-7 tie. Randy Arozarena's double and Austin Meadows' fielder's choice delivered RBIs against Tim Mayza.
Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021
If ever you needed more reason to believe these are not the Philadelphia 76ers of past playoff failures, the opening game of the Eastern Conference top seed's championship playoff pursuit was a convincing case.
Greg Woodward also claimed he is in his high school's Hall of Fame, which doesn't exist.
Utah fell short at home playing without All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
“I’ve trained for this all my life,” an emotional Taylor said.
Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021
"Our membership has spoken and despite the very small margin in which the two-thirds majority was not reached, the BWF respects the outcome to retain the three games to 21 points scoring system," BWF president Poul-Erik Hoyer said. "It is now the second time such a proposal has not been approved," Hoyer added. Hoyer and KhunyingPatama Leeswadtrakul were also re-elected unopposed to the role of BWF president and deputy president while 20 BWF council members were confirmed for the 2021 to 2025 cycle.
Jack Hermansson put an exclamation point on his UFC Fight Night 188 win with a third round worthy of 10-8 scores.