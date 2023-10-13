'I’m really proud of their resilience': Ashland volleyball wins on senior night

It was all about the upperclassmen on senior night at Arrow Arena as the Ashland High School volleyball team came away with a 3-1 non-conference triumph over Mansfield Christian.

Ashland now stands at 11-11 overall on the season with Mansfield Christian slipping to 16-4.

Having won the first two sets 15-22 and 25-15, Mansfield Christian proved to be resilient in the third set, taking a 25-15 decision.

But Ashland was virtually unstoppable in the fourth set, jumping out to a 10-0 lead before earning a 25-9 victory.

“I’m really glad on how we came out, you go through a lot of emotions, it’s senior night, then you have to refocus, and I’m proud of how we came out in set one,” offered veteran Ashland coach Jenise Vaughn. “I’ve said often over the season we’re really blessed to have multiple hitters who can put the ball away on any given night. And I thought that really showed tonight where we had 3-4 girls with double digit kills. That’s just hard to defend.”

Veteran Mansfield Christian coach Barbara McLeary felt the Arrows uptempo play also came into play against her Flames.

“It’s a much faster paced game than what we’ve seen really all year,” McLeary said. “I told them I was really glad we were able to play Ashland and have that opportunity at the end of our season. We have four matches this week and we knew it was going to be a challenge but to take a set from them, I’m really proud of that.”

All season long, Ashland has been led by a handful of talented seniors in Gabby Carver, Jenna Hartson, Lilly Pool, Brooklyn Schmitz and Emma Valentine, with the seniors coming together to nurture a group of strong underclassmen.

“There’s definitely some strong talent coming up, Vivian Walter was a big chunk of that today, Kate Aber also, and I’m very excited to see what they’re going to do next year,” Pool said, also lending praise to her fellow seniors. “It’s been a great season, a lot of fun, we are very strong friends and just being out on the court together is a lot of fun. We are each individually talented but coming together as a group has worked out for us.”

Carver, who comes off the bench to give Ashland depth, has shined this season as a defensive specialist.

“It’s been like knowing coach Vaughn trusts me and everything so if somebody is doing bad, she’ll put me in and I have to go out there to do what I do in practice and the games and be myself, have energy and make good plays,” Carver said. “A lot of work during the spring and summer really helps and playing against other teams and against our hitters because our hitters are really good, so playing against them in practice just helps us get better and gets us ready for games.”

Two of the team's top hustlers on the court are Hatrtson and Valentine, who seemingly know no limits when it comes to diving for balls on the court and setting their teammates up to be successful.

“When you want to do it for your team so bad, you’ll do anything and we work a lot in practice on hustling around and I think that’s such a main point of volleyball, you just have to be willing to go for every single ball, get every single point you can for your team,” Hartson said. “And I think tonight when we really came together as a team, you want to go for every single ball, you want to put your body on the floor, you want to get burns because you want to do everything you can to get that point for the seniors and for everyone on the team.”

Valentine says her play is like her fellow players as they do what it takes for the team to excel.

“I don’t want any balls to hit our floor, I just want to have a good year and go all-out,” she said. “I just went out for all of these girls this year, and I wanted to make it a good season for them, and a good season for all of the other seniors, including myself as well. We always have someone who can out the ball away, somebody I can depend on to play the back row with, and we have great servers, so we just clicked as a team.”

Schmitz has upped her game this season to also become a valuable asset at the net and possesses one of the team’s most powerful swings.

“It has been really nice, I love all of the girls, I think we all have really good connections together, and it being my senior year, I just feel like getting closer to everybody,” said Schmitz, who also talked about coming together in the fourth set to earn the win. “We really just brought up the energy and when we got that back we did really well.”

Mansfield Christian did not have statistics readily available but a number of players performed admirably, such as seniors Raegan Standridge, Brooklynn Peterson, and Rebekah Kapustar, as well as sophomore Adelle Ctamer.

“Adelle did a good job of blocking, and we were proud of our blocking because we felt like we blocked more than what they did against us,” McLeary said. “And even our freshman we put in, Chelsea Ward, did well for us.”

Hartson had a monster game for Ashland with 38 assists, 10 digs, five kills and four aces, backed by the equally torrid play of Pool, (12 kills, four blocks), Walter (10 kills, four aces), Aber (10 kills, three aces), Schmitz (eight kills), and Valentine (36 digs, four aces).

“The seniors, I adore them individually and as a group, and our number one core value at Ashland volleyball is to be a good teammate,” Vaughn said of her seniors. “Every single one of them exemplifies that every day. I’m really proud of their resilience, their leadership. They’re just good, nice, amazing kids.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Volleyball: Ashland beats Mansfield Christian in four sets