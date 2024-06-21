‘I’m ready’: Aston Villa midfielder hoping to start for Belgium against Romania at Euro 2024

After a disappointing defeat to Slovakia in the opening game of Euro 2024, many are looking to the bench to find where Belgium can find a spark. One player that many would like to see is Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans. In a the press conference prior to the match the midfielder has said he is ‘ready’ to play, but also that he has not had any indication from Domenico Tedesco that he will be int he starting line up.

Tedesco started the Slovakia game with Orel Mangala and Amadou Onana. Many in Belgium would like to see Tielemans partner Onana in the midfield, given that he has more creativity than Mangala and is a greater goal threat. Furthermore, given the amount of long range shots going in, perhaps Tielemans has more to offer on that front.

Tielemans moved to Aston Villa from Leicester City in the summer of 2023 and played 32 games in the Premier League, grabbing two goals and providing six assists.

Belgium face Romania in their second match of Euro 2024, a game they need to win to get back on track. Romania were impressive in their opening game, beating Ukraine 3-0.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson