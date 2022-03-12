‘I’m proud of this group’: Justin Kier after Arizona defeats Colorado to reach Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game
Arizona student-athletes Justin Kier and Dalen Terry speak with Pac-12 Networks following the Wildcats' 82-72 victory over Colorado in the semifinals of the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.