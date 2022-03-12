‘I’m proud of this group’: Justin Kier after Arizona defeats Colorado to reach Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was ejected from the Mountaineers' quarterfinal game against No. 6 Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament after he was given two technical fouls in quick succession by referee Doug Sirmons. The Mountaineers were trailing 19-4 and had missed 16 of their first 17 shots when Taz Sherman was given a technical foul for complaining that he was hacked on a shot at the rim. Huggins roared to the defense of his player, was given a technical of his own, then said a few choice words that earned him a second technical foul and an ejection.