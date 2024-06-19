‘I’m not worried about my future’ – Adrien Rabiot evokes contract uncertainty at Juventus

Adrien Rabiot (29) continues to be a key performer at international level. Aligned alongside the returning N’Golo Kanté against Austria on Monday, he was key in controlling the midfield and helping France towards a slender 1-0 victory. However, whilst he continues to be influential for Les Bleus, his future at club level remains unresolved.

For many months now, Juventus have been trying to extend the Frenchman’s contract but to no avail. From next month, Rabiot will be able to discuss a free transfer to another club. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Rabiot admitted that he thought that his future with the Serie A giants would have already been resolved by this point.

“I thought my future would have been sorted before the Euros,” said Rabiot. “That isn’t the case but I’m not worried about that. I am focused on the competition (Euro 2024). I have put that to one side. I am speaking to my agent but that’s a secondary priority. I am fully focused on the France national team. I’m not worried about my future.”

Since joining Les Bleus, there have been changes at Juventus. Thiago Motta, Rabiot’s former teammate at Paris Saint-Germain, is now the manager of the Italian side. But his arrival won’t have a bearing on Rabiot’s future. “He is a super coach. He has done really good things since he married in Italy. We played many seasons together but that won’t determine my choice. He has his own career to lead, I have mine. In any case, it is a very good choice from Juventus,” said the France midfielder. Manchester United reportedly retain their long-standing interest in the Juventus midfielder.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle