I’m not a Detroit Lions cheerleader, but why are people so mean to them?

I don’t get it.

I don’t understand why every Detroit Lions loss seems to be a referendum on the team and its management.

Seriously? Is the sky falling every week?

Sure, I understand bad losses like Sunday’s 41-21 butchering at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts look bad. But fan after fan and headline after headline seem to tell us there’s absolutely no hope for this team.

Pretenders. They’re going nowhere. Frauds. No reason to believe.

I disagree. I’m not picking the Lions as a dark-horse to win the Super Bowl. But they’re not a terrible, hopeless team.

Even at 3-4, they’re in the playoff hunt, just a couple of games behind the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC’s final wildcard spot after Sunday.

They played a bad game against a Colts team that, like the New Orleans Saints, might be much better than the mediocre team we took them for. The schedule is about to get really hard for the Colts, but for now they’re 5-2 and tied for the AFC South lead with Tennessee.

I know it’s human nature to complain and shake your fist. And the Lions have given everyone good reason to make a habit of doing that for the past 60 years.

But when it comes to this year’s team, they’re not being treated fairly. The attitude seems to be that a win means nothing and a loss means everything.

Beat the Jaguars and the Falcons on the road? Meh.

Lose to the Colts at home? Clutch my pearls and fire everyone!

The Lions, from top to bottom, deserve blame for such a lopsided loss to the Colts. But they have nine games left and a favorable schedule the next five weeks. If you don’t think the Lions deserve your patient judgment, that’s up to you.

I’m willing to reserve judgment until at least the end of this five-game stretch. Fortunes can change quickly in the NFL, and if you’re too busy trying to run someone out of town, you might miss the bandwagon when it goes by.

Good for Stafford

I know I’m supposed to stick to everything besides sports, but I won’t be silenced! I must speak, even if some very smart, totally unbiased people may not want me to.

I must give Matthew Stafford credit. There, I said it.

Before you accuse me of being just another cheerleader for Stafford, hear me out.

Stafford had his worst game of the season – coming off his best game of the season. As I said, fortunes can change quickly.

But Stafford did the right thing after the game and accepted blame for the loss.

“When you look at it, myself included, if I play like that it’s going to be tough for us to win,” he said. “I am sure that there a lot of guys in our locker room looking at themselves in the mirror saying if I play like that it’s going to be tough for us to win.”

Then Stafford told reporters to blame him.

“If you guys want to put it on somebody, put it on me,” he said. “I can’t turn the ball over twice and we’ve got to get the ball in the endzone more.”

