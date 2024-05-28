Müller happy that Bayern search for new coach appears over

Germany's Thomas Mueller attends a press conference as part of the national team preparations for the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller has welcomed that the club's long search for a new coach appears over with the reported signing of Vincent Kompany.

"If it is really true, and it seems to be, then I am first of all happy that we have a coach now at the club and can start planning," Müller told reporters on Tuesday at Germany's Euro 2024 training camp.

"Everything else will then happen in July," he added in reference to the start of pre-season training.

Müller said he was not affected by the long search because he was solely focussing on the upcoming Euros.

But he added that "of course I am happy that we can look into the future with a firm grasp of things again at the club."

Müller did not want to talk about Kompany who emerged as a top candidate after several others declined to succeed Thomas Tuchel.

Former SV Hamburg and Manchester City player Kompany is to arrive from relegated Premier League side Burnley. The Bild paper said he could sign a three-year contract on Wednesday.

