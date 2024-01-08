‘I’m liking the crowd right now,’: Sooners’ players recognizing the fans impact

The Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball team opened conference play with a win over the Iowa State Cyclones. The Cyclones came into the game sitting at 11-2 on the year.

The Sooners led for just about the whole game, only losing the lead twice briefly late in the game. After losing the lead the final time with 4:10 left, the Sooners went on a 7-0 run to regain the lead and never looked back.

The Sooners shot 47.1% from the field and 40% from three in the game. Milos Uzan scored 12 points on 5 of 9 from the field. The Sooners also got a great boost from the crowd.

It was a packed house at the Lloyd Noble Center which hasn’t always been the case in years past. It’s been a criticism of Oklahoma’s basketball program.

Uzan spoke after the game about how much the crowd meant to them on that 7-0 run and closing out the game. “I’m liking the crowd right now,” Uzan said. “I’m thinking the more we keep winning, the more they’ll show up. I like this.”

The Sooners now head on the road for the next two games. They head to TCU to take on the Horned Frogs on Wednesday night and then to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks on Saturday afternoon.

But this team has earned the crowd’s participation when they return home and for the rest of the season. They’ve been playing a really good brand of basketball and will need the crowd’s support the rest of the way.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire