“I’m leaving it to my agents” – Brazil star provides update on prospective £43 million Manchester City move

City Football Group star Savio has addressed his plans for the 2024/25 domestic season ahead of a proposed move to Manchester City.

The 20-year-old is expected to complete a £43 million move to the Etihad Stadium from Manchester City sister-club ES Troyes this summer, with the Brazilian having spent the 2023/24 campaign at fellow City Football Group club Girona FC in La Liga.

The City Football Group network has 13 clubs globally, with both Manchester City and Girona competing in the UEFA Champions League next season, after both clubs qualified for the elite European competition.

Savio, who was directly involved in 21 goals for Girona this season, will have the opportunity to feature in the Champions League next season, although it remains unknown which club he will be playing for.

The Brazilian international is currently preparing to compete in the Copa America in the United States, and also could feature for Pep Guardiola’s side in the US this summer, with Manchester City travelling to America for pre-season next month.

The forward’s performances in pre-season could dictate where Savio will play football next season, with Girona interested in signing the 20-year-old on another season-long loan, and Manchester City looking to bolster their wide attacking options.

Speaking with Brazilian outlet UOL about his future, Savio said: “I know there are a lot of rumours about Manchester City, but I’m focused here on the Copa America and I don’t want to talk about it too much. I’m leaving it to my agents to decide off the pitch. I’m focused and we’ll have news soon.

“I’m grateful to Girona. It changed my life, it got me into the national team. I’m very happy for what I’ve experienced at Girona.

“Here at the Copa America, I’ve worked all season and I’m working here to give my best on the pitch just like I did at the club.”

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez, who has been linked with both PSG and Atletico Madrid in recent days, is also competing at the Copa America tournament this summer.