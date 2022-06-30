‘I’m home:’ 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Helmer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Iowa Hawkeyes
    Iowa Hawkeyes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It felt like his recruitment was trending in this direction after he narrowed down his final two choices to Iowa and Alabama and added a final official visit with the Hawkeyes. Now, it’s official for the five-star prospect.

Southeast Polk High School offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor made it official on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-7, 330 pound product from Des Moines, Iowa, announced he’s staying home and has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Here’s a look at some of Proctor’s junior season Hudl highlights at Southeast Polk High School from their 2021 postseason run, his full recruiting profile and the full list of Iowa’s 2023 commits.

Kadyn Proctor's recruiting profile

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

7

1

1

Rivals

5

14

1

1

ESPN

5

6

1

2

On3 Recruiting

4

31

1

4

247 Composite

5

10

1

2

 

Vitals

Hometown

Des Moines, Iowa

Projected Position

OT

Height

6-7

Weight

330

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on Sept. 9, 2020

  • Visited on June 24

  • Committed on June 30

Other notable offers

  • Alabama

  • Arkansas

  • Auburn

  • Florida

  • Florida State

  • Georgia

  • Iowa State

  • LSU

  • Miami

  • Michigan

  • Michigan State

  • Minnesota

  • Nebraska

  • Notre Dame

  • Ohio State

  • Oklahoma

  • Oregon

  • Penn State

  • Tennessee

  • Texas

  • Texas A&M

  • USC

Social media

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfcFEuOJR4K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

[listicle id=989]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Josh on Twitter: @JoshOnREF

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Recommended Stories