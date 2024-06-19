‘What I’m hearing’ – Fabrizio Romano has interesting update on Man United midfield targets

Manchester United will be busy in the transfer market this summer to strengthen the squad.

The Red Devils are expected to see their squad go through a major overhaul as the new club chiefs prepare the team to challenge for trophies next season.

Man United are expected to sign a new striker, midfielder and a defender this summer.

Meanwhile, more signings could come depending on the outgoings with the club aiming to offload the likes of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood after their disappointing spells at Old Trafford.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Man United are in contact with midfielders as they target fresh faces this summer.

With Sofyan Amrabat’s loan spell at the club ending and Casemiro and Christian Eriksen facing an uncertain future at the club, the need for a new midfielder at Old Trafford is evident.

According to Romano, United have called up about four midfield players in the last few days in an attempt to discuss a move to Old Trafford.

Man United need support in the midfield.

He said on Playback:

“Also the midfield. What I’m hearing in the last 24-48 hours is that Manchester United made some calls around four midfielders. So they are also considering to do something in the summer transfer window for some midfielders, especially in case Casemiro leaves the club. It’s a concrete possibility to see Casemiro leaving. In that case, Manchester United could also enter the midfielder market and go for some solution there. So keep an eye on United and midfielders, because it’s also a concrete possibility for United to go and cover that position in the summer transfer window.”

Man United finished the Premier League season in eighth position and in order to avoid such a situation again, they need better players in the squad.

Man United are backing the manager again

Manager Erik ten Hag will be determined to prove himself next season after being shown faith by the club chiefs.

The Dutchman will be looking to add a major trophy to his cabinet next season after already guiding United to Carabao Cup and FA Cup victories.

It remains to be seen who those four midfielders are but what matters is that the club have identified that this is a position that needs to be strengthened.

