These M&S gym leggings pretty much sell out every month (and we can see why)

Whether you're a fan of yoga or took up long runs in the park during lockdown, a flattering, supportive and *comfortable* pair of gym leggings is a must. After all, the right workout kit really can make all the difference when it comes to your motivation levels to exercise.

That said, gym leggings can also be on the pricier side, so if you're looking to upgrade your activewear for less then... please do allow us to introduce you to the £25 M&S pair that we can't stop wearing.

The Go Move Gym Leggings are the bestselling piece in Marks & Spencer's popular Goodmove activewear range, with the brand confirming to Red that it's selling 5,000 pairs every single month. That's 60,000 pairs flying off the shelves each year.

Honestly, we're not surprised. We first tried the £25 leggings in the black colourway last year and can't fault them – especially at that price. They're super supportive, high-waisted, made from a blackout fabric, and make us feel instantly more confident when we pull them on.

In fact, we spent a lot of time living in them during lockdown, when daily loungewear was our go-to. Now that things have opened up, they've remained a firm favourite for workouts. They're moisture-wicking and breathable with a quick dry fabric, so perfect for exercising in the summer although we wear our pair all year round.

The Go Move Gym Leggings have been ergonomically designed to fit and flatter, according to the product description, and we have to agree that M&S has nailed it.

Another reason we rate them? The secure back waistband and leg phone pockets are super handy.



The leggings come in sizes 6 to 24 and in three colourways, so you're bound to find the right pair for you – although you can't go wrong with classic black.

Happy working out, one and all!

