M-G's Ewer, Alex's Stinson, PH's Simons join Hill as sectional champs

May 19—PENDLETON — One could say Tuesday night's sectional performance was a smashing success for Shenandoah's Erikka Hill.

The Raiders senior won both the shot put and discus championships at Pendleton Heights, breaking her own sectional records in the process.

Her shot distance of 47-foot-7.75 bettered her own 2019 record by nearly 6 feet and was 13 feet ahead of her nearest competitor, Malena Higgins of Anderson. Higgins will also advance to regional with her distance of 34 feet.

"I'm feeling like I'm on the way to a long journey," Hill said. "It's been a long road. I've had some hiccups along the way, but I feel like it's going to be very rewarding once I reach the end."

Hill's discus throw was 131-7, which was 27 feet better than runner-up Eliza Madden from New Castle. Her distances have her right on track to repeat her 2019 state shot put championship and compete for the discus title. She is looking forward to taking the next step at the Ben Davis Regional next Tuesday, the site of her last defeat in either implement.

"Ben Davis, what I do know is that I'm going to go over there and re-establish myself," Hill said.

The hosts added a champion of their own as Isabelle Simons scored a high jump victory for the Arabians with a leap of 5-2. Pendleton Heights coach Bill Coggins feels Simons could also be headed for a state qualifying day at Ben Davis. The state standard is 5-4, which Simons has reached before.

"She's been getting more and more consistent, over 5 feet, and she's just carrying that momentum," Coggins said. "She was over 5-4 last week. It was 5-2 tonight. It carries on to regional, and I think she's going to make it to state."

Also advancing from PH with top-three finishes were Kaitlyn Prickett (400), the 4x100 relay team of Madison Terrell, Alivia Fox, Emma Konkle and Layla Jones, Maddie Heineman (pole vault), Laney Ricker (3,200) and the 4x400 relay team of Abigale Fisher, Bailey Pippin, Prickett and Terrell.

Story continues

Ricker and Heineman were runners-up in their events as the Arabians placed fourth in the team competition behind champion Mount Vernon, New Castle and Lawrence North.

"We really did have a good night tonight," Coggins said. "Tons of (personal records). I think we set a 10-second PR in the 4x400. Maddie Terrell ran an awesome anchor leg to hold off that girl from New Castle. We came out and competed. I'm really proud of the girls."

Although she came up short in the 100 (fifth) and 200 (fourth), Daleville senior Sarah Sizemore did advance to regional in the long jump with a distance of 15-7 and a third-place finish.

At the Western sectional, Madison-Grant junior Emma Ewer advanced to the Goshen regional in three events, winning the 200-meter championship and placing runner-up in the 100 meters and pole vault. Ewer broke her own school pole vault record at 9-6. Teammate Azmae Turner will join Ewer at Goshen after she placed second in the high jump.

Reanna Stinson from Alexandria cleared 5-2 in claiming the high jump sectional title and Skyler Drake of Frankton won the long jump with a distance of 15-4.75 at Marion. Both will return to Marion for regional next week.

Contact Rob Hunt at

rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com

or 765-640-4886.