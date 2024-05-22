‘I’m gonna give them everything I got’: Corey Parker ready for kickoff

(WCIA) — Illinois football returns in 100 days, and the newest member of the coaching staff is ready for the chance to take the field.

Corey Parker joins the staff as the new defensive backs coach after two seasons with Toledo, which brought him to Memorial Stadium during the 2023 season.

He was crucial in developing Quinyon Mitchell, who was selected by Philadelphia in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft. His demeanor and coaching style were evident in his first meeting with local media.

“You know, it seems like every time I talk to somebody, it’s like a pregame speech, but I don’t know any other way,” said Parker. “I am this jacked every single day and I didn’t even get to finish my coffee. I just had like two sips. I really want to enjoy it but you know this is who I am. I was the same ways as a player, I’m the same way as a coach. I will never change. I’m gonna give them everything I got, so I’m excited about that.”

He will take the field for the first time in orange and blue on August 29 against Eastern Illinois.

