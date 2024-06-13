‘I’m feeling confident about myself’: Chicago White Sox IF Lenyn Sosa showing improvement since returning to the majors

SEATTLE — Lenyn Sosa watched closely from the on-deck circle, studying Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert’s plan against Chicago White Sox teammate Paul DeJong.

Gilbert threw a couple of sliders in the dirt, and Sosa kept that in mind when he came to the plate with a runner on second and one out in the seventh inning Monday at T-Mobile Park.

Sosa swung at a slider in the dirt to fall behind in the count 1-2 but laid off another low slider the next pitch.

“After that, I told myself, ‘Be prepared for a pitch high in the sun,’ ” Sosa told the Tribune through an interpreter Tuesday.

Gilbert threw a high cutter well out of the zone. Sosa somehow lined it to center for an RBI single.

“I was able to get one and I hit it,” Sosa said.

Sosa had two hits in Monday’s 8-4 loss. He said he has been “more comfortable,” which is leading to some positive results.

“I’m more calm, relaxed,” Sosa said. “Working hard, really hard every day to prepare and to be in the best position to have success. The key has been I’ve been more relaxed, more calm, don’t try to do too much. Definitely I’ve been working hard for the results.”

Entering Thursday’s series finale against the Mariners, Sosa was 12-for-38 (.316) with one home run, four RBIs, three walks and two runs in 12 games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on May 31.

“It’s been part of a process,” Sosa said. “Right now I’m in a very good spot. I’m being very positive. I have a lot of confidence in myself. It doesn’t matter who’s on the mound pitching, I’m feeling confident about myself about what I’m able to do.

“That’s been the key. The results have been there. It’s just that I’m confident in myself.”

The infielder has had success in the minors. He was slashing .284/.355/.627 with five doubles, six home runs, 14 RBIs, eight walks and 13 runs with the Knights before returning.

Sosa, 24, hadn’t been able to be a consistent force in his previous times in the big leagues. He went just 5-for-38 (.132) with one RBI in 12 games with the Sox earlier this season before being optioned to Charlotte on April 22.

He had a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning of his first game back May 31 against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. His average has increased to .224 entering Thursday.

“I think all the guys — (outfielder Oscar) Colás is more comfortable, (outfielder Zach) DeLoach is more comfortable, Sosa is doing really well — he’s a hell of a lot more comfortable here,” manager Pedro Grifol said Monday. “Once you come up here and taste it, you go back down (to the minors) and you work on some of the things you have to work on and have some success. You come back here (to the majors), you feel like you’re ready, feel like you’re ready to compete here.

“That’s what these guys are doing.”

Sosa said support throughout the organization has helped him along his journey.

“I feel blessed because of that confidence that the organization has given me,” he said. “Even though I’ve been through ups and downs, they always have supported me. Of course, they knew how I was doing in the minors. They knew about my success there and knowing that even though I haven’t gotten the results that they wanted and I wanted here in the majors before, they still kept supporting me.

“It’s important. That definitely gives me more confidence. At the same time, it just made me more proud of this organization and more thankful for the support they’ve been giving me.”

Rehab assignment for Eloy Jiménez

The Sox designated hitter started a rehab assignment Thursday with the Arizona Complex League White Sox.

Jiménez has been on the injured list since May 22 with a left hamstring strain. He suffered the injury the previous night while scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

He is slashing .231/.288/.381 with five doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs in 26 games.

Former Sox marketing executive Mike McClure dies

McClure died Wednesday in West Lafayette, Ind., following a stroke. He was 82. McClure led the organization’s marketing efforts from 1981-89. During his tenure, the Sox twice received honors for MLB Marketing Excellence (1983, 1986).