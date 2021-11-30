‘I’m fat, I’m bald’: Tyson Fury claims sports science ‘means f*** all’ in boxing

WBC champion Tyson Fury claims sport science “means f*** all” in boxing as he doesn’t consult it and yet keeps on winning.

The undefeated fighter most recently beat Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight to retain his belt and he is targeting a unification bout with the winner of Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

On Instagram live he spoke to his followers about why he believes the science in relation to boxing is “boll****”.

“In boxing, computer science, technology... I personally don’t think works,” he said. “Because take me for instance. I’m fat, I’m bald - people say I’m out of shape.

“I don’t do any of that boll**** with computers, numbers on a screen and all that stuff. But yet, I always win. So it obviously means... it means f*** all.”

Tyson used Joshua’s defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 as an example to make his point, adding: “There’s a lot of fighters that suggest that.

“Like, when you look at the likes of Anthony Joshua, who follows all them rules, science rules, numbers on a screen and whatnot. And you look at Andy Ruiz who didn’t do anything but eat Snickers for the full two weeks that he had... and went in there and knocked him out.

“And then probably didn’t even train for the rematch and took him the distance, so, there’s a lot of stuff to say that all the numbers and things, the science doesn’t really work in boxing. I don’t think it does, anyway.”

Fury’s next fight is yet to be confirmed but he was left frustrated after Joshua was defeated by Usyk in September. The heavyweight champion had wanted to fight his compatriot but the loss has pushed the possibility back.

The pair were due to fight earlier this year but it was called off after a court ruled Fury had to fulfil his trilogy fight with Wilder.

