‘I’m excited for it’: Shot clock coming to high school hoops

(WCIA) — The shot clock adds another wrinkle to the high school game, but Mahomet-Seymour head coach Adam Schonauer is looking forward to the addition.

“I’m excited for it,” said Schonauer. “I think it’s going to be great for the players, they’re excited for it. It gives them freedom to play, what are you going to do in the last 10 seconds? End of games situations, maybe you’re down and you don’t feel like you have to scramble and press and foul so quick.”

The Bulldogs have already played several games with a shot clock as it has slowly been rolled out by the IHSA during tournaments and shootouts.

Other programs, like Cissna Park girls basketball, have yet to play with a shot clock. Timberwolves head coach Anthony Videka said it would take some getting used to but welcomes the 35-second addition.

“It’s definitely going to play in the strategy part,” said Videka. “I would say more defensively than anything. What do we do? Do we switch at the end?”

Mahomet-Seymour athletic director Matt Hensley sais he estimates about $3,000 to outfit each court before rules go into effect starting with the 2026-27 season.

