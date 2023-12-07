‘ I’m encouraged by what’s transpired since we got back from Virginia.’ Everything Buzz Williams had to say after the home victory over DePaul

After a long road stint, the Aggies returned home to face the DePaul Tigers and had themselves a night. They shot lights out for the majority of the game and over 60% in the 1st half alone.

Coach Buzz Williams made it a point to schedule a challenging non-conference, and they took a few lumps early, but it will all pay off when league play starts. Multiple back-to-back road games seemed to take their toll on the shorthanded Aggie team against Virginia, where they appeared a little sluggish.

That did not go unnoticed as Buzz talked about how they spent just as much time on the road as they did playing and how being back at home with some time off was needed.

“I think we were gone 11 days in the month total. We were almost gone as much as we were at home. Our guys were never in a groove here in our gym.” “Guys are spent physically, mentally, and emotionally. Our staff has been good and a credit to the strength of our players. I’m encouraged by what’s transpired since we got back from Virginia.”

Below, you can watch the full Post game Q&A with Coach Buzz Williams

Texas A&M will be back in action at Reed Arena on December 10 at 3 pm CT to face the Memphis Tigers.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire