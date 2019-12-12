A&M DT Justin Madubuike declares for draft, will skip bowl game

Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday. He will not play in the Aggies’ bowl game on Dec. 27 against Oklahoma State.

Madubuike announced his decision on social media.

“I am excited to be one step closer to turning my childhood dream into reality,” Madubuike wrote.

Madubuike leads the Aggies in sacks with 5.5, tackles for loss with 11.5 and quarterback hurries with seven. He ranks fifth on the team with 45 tackles.

“To my teammates that became brothers, just know that I have nothing but love and respect for you guys,” Madubuike wrote.