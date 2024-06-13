“I’m such a different person”: Johnson’s composure, school habits led to a great year on the mound

COVENTRY — Pitching is one of the reasons why the Coventry Patriots baseball team won the Class S State Tournament Championship.

Coventry gave up two or fewer runs in 18 of their 27 games. The most runs the Patriots gave up during the state championship run was two in the finals against Oxford.

Sophomore Kevin Johnson's development on the field is one reason Coventry won its second state title in five years. In the quarterfinals win over Canton, Johnson pitched a complete game and struck out 10 batters.

While most senior players played in the state championship game versus Haddam-Killingworth last year, Johnson didn’t pitch.

However, the lights weren’t too bright for Johnson. Instead, he rose to the occasion, pitching a complete game where he struck out four batters and gave up three hits.

He said he felt the weight was off his shoulders when he got the last out. He said this year was for the seniors.

“Last year, we got absolutely crushed,” Johnson said. “This year was about punching everybody in the face and trying to punch everybody back in the face. We didn’t want silver medals.”

Overall, Johnson pitched 49.1 innings, giving up 31 hits, 11 earned runs, and striking out 68 batters. In the eight games he pitched, Johnson went 7-1 with a 1.56 ERA.

He pitched in only three games during his freshman year and was 2-1 with a 3.90 ERA.

Specifically, Johnson said his improved composure is why he pitched so well in the state title game and throughout the year.

“I’m such a different person,” Johnson said. “When we were down 2-0, it was crushing. I was composed because I didn’t slam my glove. I just took drinks of water and tried to attack every hitter.”

While Johnson had a great year on the mound, he credits his success with changing school habits.

“It really helped confidence-wise,” Johnson said. “I’m really responsible in doing my homework and projects. Last year, I slacked off. “It was really lifting off my shoulders with that pressure from school and let me focus strictly on the field.”

While head coach Ryan Giberson said Johnson has always been talented, he said Johnson pitched with more of a purpose this year.

Although Johnson’s fastball can overpower hitters, Giberson said Johnson pitched with more of a purpose this year.

“Last year when he was ahead in the count, it was too much fastball with his 0-2 pitches where at the other levels, he would just be able to blow everything right by them,” Giberson said. “In the championship game, he was able to locate his change up and his breaking ball where he pitched with more of a purpose as opposed to just trying to go out there and overpower everybody in the count.”

Despite Johnson's ability to strike out hitters, that’s not why he became an effective pitcher this year. Instead, Giberson said it was due to Johnson understanding that he doesn’t need to do everything alone.

As a result, Giberson said it allowed Johnson to improve on things that people don’t notice, especially his body language and mound presence. He added that his improved IQ, ability to attack hitters, fielding position, and ability to hold runners is why the sky is the limit for Johnson.

It led to Johnson being able to mature emotionally.

“It really speaks to the leadership of the seniors we had on this team who were willing to support him,” Giberson said. “Kevin gets huge credit for the maturation process because if he’s not willing to make those adjustments, we’re in a completely different spot.”

Johnson said the pitch he developed that allowed him to be effective on the mound was his changeup.

Although Johnson had a good slider and curveball, he said he couldn’t control his change-up last year because he would spike it a lot.

“The curveball came in handy this year with striking people out on the 2-1, 2-2 counts because they’re expecting fastballs and got them off their heels,” Johnson said. “I didn’t get a chance last year, and this year, I was trying to prove myself every other game.”