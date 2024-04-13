A&M-Commerce mourns passing of student-athlete

Apr. 12—The Texas A&M University-Commerce community — in particular the athletics program — is mourning the death of one of their own after the school announced the passing on Friday of student-athlete Keith Miller.

According to a statement from the university, Miller "passed away tragically in his apartment near campus" on Thursday evening.

"We are heartbroken by Keith's unexpected passing," said head coach Clint Dolezel. "Keith was a beloved father, son, teammate and student-athlete. We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to his family, friends, teammates and all who loved him at this very difficult time."

Known for his infectious smile and personality, Miller was a two-year member of the Lion football program and served as a team captain in the 2023 season. The 6-3 wide receiver graduated from The Colony High School where he was an all-district performer his junior and senior years. He began his college career at the University of Colorado before joining the Lions. He was the team's second-leading receiver last fall with 22 catches for 274 yards and four touchdowns.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Keith Miller," said athletic director Jim Curry. "The A&M-Commerce community extends its deepest condolences to Keith's family and those who knew and loved him. Words are hard to come by at this moment but we ask that you keep those impacted by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers."

The A&M-Commerce Counseling Center has expanded services to students needing guidance or support during this time. The center can be reached at (903) 886-5145.