A&M-Commerce to hold big track and field meet today
Apr. 10—A big field of teams is entered in the East Texas Invitational track and field meet on Saturday at Texas A&M University-Commerce, including the host team that has won a couple of big titles lately.
The meet is to start at 8:30 a.m. at Memorial Stadium with the 10,000-meter run.
Sixteen field events, including eight in the men's division and eight in the women's, are to be contested with starting times from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The rest of the running events are to begin at 4:30 p.m., starting with the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
Other teams entered include Concordia, UT Dallas, Austin College, Ranger College, Dallas Baptist, Cameron, East Central (Okla.), LeTourneau, Jacksonville College, Oklahoma Science & Arts, Coffeyville Community College (Kan.), Southwestern Assemblies of God, Central Baptist (Ark.), Bossier Parish Community College (Louisiana), East Texas Baptist and UA Rich Mountain (Ark.). There's also athletes entered who are competing unattached.
Four A&M-C Lions earned all-America honors following their recent performances at the NCAA Division II national indoor track and field championships at Birmingham, Alabama.
Ushan Perera, a freshman from Mahabage, Sri Lanka, won the men's indoor high jump title with a clearance of 7 feet, 5 inches.
Dorian Andrews, a junior from Dallas Skyline, was second in the men's 60-meter hurdles (7.90 seconds).
Micky Ferdinand, a sophomore from Micoud, St. Lucia, was third in the men's high jump (6-10 1/4) and Minna Svaerd, a junior from Karlstad, Sweden, was third in the women's 400-meter dash (55.49).
Perera and teammate Nicodemus Rotich, were also the first Lions in 61 years to win events at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin. Perera cleared 7-5 3/4 to win the high jump. Rotich. a freshman from Eldoret, Kenya, won the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase in the time of 8:50.48.
The Lions' Josh Boateng, a senior from St. George's, Grenada, earned the Lone Star Conference athlete of the week award after winning the men's discus with a throw of 197-0 at the David Noble Relays last week in San Angelo.
Svaerd is one of 11 entrants in the women's pole vault at the Invitational. Boateng is one of 19 in the men's discus. Rotich is one of 60 runners in the men's 5,000-meter run. Andrews is one of 24 entrants in the men's 110-meter hurdles.
East Texas Invitational
Saturday's schedule
Field events
9 a.m. — Men's hammer throw
10 a.m. — Women's long jump
10:30 a.m. — Men's pole vault, women's javelin
11:45 a.m. — Men's long jump, men's shot put, women's discus
1 p.m. — Men's discus, women's shot put
1:30 p.m. — Women's triple jump, women's pole vault
3 p.m. — Men's triple jump, men's javelin
4 p.m. — Women's high jump
4:45 p.m. — Men's high jump, women's hammer throw
Running events
8:30 a.m. — 10,000-meter run
4:30 p.m.
(All running events, women followed by men)
3000-meter steeplechase
4x100-meer relay
1500-meter run
100-meter women's hurdles
110-meter men's hurdles
400-meter run
100-meter run
800-meter run
400-meter hurdles
200-meter dash
5,000-meter run
4x400-meter relay