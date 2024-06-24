A&M-Commerce-ex J.T. Smith places ninth in 100 finals at Olympic Trials

Jun. 24—EUGENE, Oregon — J.T. Smith's bid to earn an automatic berth in the 100-meter dash for the Olympics fell short on Sunday.

Smith, a former NCAA Division II national champion for Texas A&M University-Commerce, advanced past the first round and semifinals of the 100 at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Haywood Field but he finished ninth in the finals with his time of 10.22 seconds.

Smith, who won a gold medal with the U.S. 4x100 relay at the world outdoor championships in 2023, advanced past the first heat on Saturday by finishing fourth in the time of 10.21.

Then Smith ran a fast 9.94 to finish third in his semifinal race on Sunday afternoon to advance to the finals. Noah Lyles won that race at 9.80 and Kenny Bednarek was second with a 9.82.

But Smith wasn't able to match that time in the Sunday night finals as Lyles won with a career-best 9.83. Bednarek was second at 9.87 and Taylor, Texas product Fred Kerley was third with a 9.88. The top three finishers automatically qualified for the Paris summer Olympics.

Other finishers in the finals are chosen for relay duty. Smith was selected for the world relay team after placing fifth at the 2023 U.S. outdoor national championship.

Joseph Brown, another A&M-Commerce alum, is to begin competition in the men's discus at the trials on Thursday. Brown, a former NCAA Division II national champion, finished fourth at the U.S. outdoor championships in 2023 with a best throw of 205-3. He ranks third among the entrants with a throw of 222-10 in June.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, who has ties to Greenville, is to begin competition in the women's long jump on Thursday.

Davis-Woodhall won the 2024 world indoor title in the long jump in Scotland in March with a leap of 23 feet, 2 1/4 inches. Her father Ty Davis was a hurdler/sprinter with the Greenville Lions. Her grandparents Reecy Davis Jr. and Roz Lane are from Greenville. So was her late great-grandfather Reecy Davis Sr.