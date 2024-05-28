‘I’m comfortable with my actions’, Billy Napier comments on lawsuit from Georgia’s Jaden Rashada

Florida head coach Billy Napier commented on the lawsuit filed by Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada on Tuesday at the SEC’s spring meetings.

“I’m comfortable with my actions,” Napier said, according to On3’s Jesse Simonton. “‘I’m thankful for the university’s support and we’re going to keep it at that and let the process take it’s course.

Napier went on to state that he couldn’t comment specifically about the details of the ongoing lawsuit.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reportedly gave the Arizona State transfer “his blessing” to move forward with the suit that claims Rashada was lied to in an effort to get him to flip his commitment from Miami to Florida in 2023. Rashada reportedly signed a $13.8 million NIL deal and flipped to the Gators before backing out of his letter of intent after the first payment wasn’t fulfilled.

Napier is named in the suit, along with one of the top Gator boosters, Hugh Hathcock, and former staffer Marcus Castro-Walker.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was also asked for his thoughts on the Jaden Rashada suit on Tuesday. He thinks there will be more of its kind down the road.

“I’m not a fan of lawsuits,” Sankey said. “That’s what I think. It’s not the only lawsuit involving a coach in the last year. It won’t be the last. We have a legal system and people have a right to pursue whatever they view as grievances.”

