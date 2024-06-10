I M CFD 23/24: tournament and celebration with Head Coach Inzaghi attending

MILANO - On 8 and 9 June in Milano, the Torneo dei Centri di Formazione Inter 23/24 I M CDF was held by the Club in Milano. It was a two-day celebration with the 15 clubs on the CDF (Centri di Formazione) Inter circuit, who sent their U12 sides, and FC Internazionale Milano, who registered their U11s. The celebrations reached a peak on Sunday when Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi attended the tournament, congratulated all of the kids and encouraged them to keep chasing their dreams in school and sport.

Alongside the Nerazzurri boss was Giuliano Rusco, Technical Director of Youth Football, who gave his compliments to all of the players and coaches from every team and outlined with importance and value of the Centri di Formazione Inter, a project run by the Youth Sector throughout Italy since 2009. Thanks to the people involved, the project has become a model for youth football in Italy.

On Saturday, Youth Sector Director Massimo Tarantino thanked all of the clubs involved for attending the tournament and, above all, for the brilliant work they do on a daily basis.

Liventina, Accademia Internazionale and Romulea were the teams on the podium, but the real triumph of the day was the sportsmanship and friendship on show, values upon which Inter and its Youth Sector have always been built.