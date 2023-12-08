I’m a Celeb's Jordan North picks his 2023 winner

Gareth Cattermole - Getty Images

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Jordan North has named his winner for this year.

The DJ has everything crossed for Sam Thompson as we head towards the big finale.

A campmate during the 2020 series at Gwrych Castle – finishing as runner-up behind Giovanna Fletcher – North was asked by Digital Spy on the ITV Palooza red carpet who he'd like to win.

"I'm Team Sam. I love Sam, he's a good mate of mine," the BBC Radio 1 host replied.

Gareth Cattermole - Getty Images

Related: I'm a Celebrity star Jordan North reveals he was "last-minute" addition to line-up

"I've been on his podcast and he's just a nice guy, we've been mates ever since. I really want him to win, he's like a little labrador. He's genuinely one of the nicest, nicest guys.

"I hope he gets in the final," reiterated North.

With the show about to wrap up its 23rd series, he also had this to say about the I'm a Celebrity legacy: "It's a part of British culture, a bit like Wimbledon."

ITV/Shutterstock

Related: I'm a Celebrity's Fred addresses backlash after getting a "telling off"

Elsewhere in our exclusive conversation, the Ant & Dec's Saturday Takeaway competition presenter debunked an I'm a Celebrity myth.

"I argue with previous campmates – Joel Dommett, Emily Atack and Fleur East – saying we had it harder in the castle. We were freezing because a lot of the time you're sitting around between trials. They can go and have a little sunbathe," he said of those who are based in the Australian jungle.

"There was this whole rumour or myth that we were in there with heaters and stuff. No we weren't, you could see we were all hunched up and freezing. So I'm always watching [the new series] saying we had it a lot harder and I'll say that until my dying day."



I'm a Celebrity… airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

You Might Also Like