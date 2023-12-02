I’m a Celebrity apologises after accidentally liking “unacceptable” Instagram comment

ITV

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has apologised after its official account 'liked' a social media comment targeting contestant Nella Rose.

The comment was made on one of the show's Instagram posts, and in a post to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, I'm a Celeb has apologised for liking the comment, and clarified that it was an accident.

"Yesterday we accidentally liked a comment on Instagram while scrolling down through viewer comments," the statement began.

The post continued: "The post in question contained unacceptable language about one of our campmates and we apologise for the mistake made and any offence caused.

"We seek to champion all our campmates and would always urge our audience to be kind when commenting on social media."

The celebrities in the Australian jungle are down to ten remaining contestants, with Britney Spear's younger sister Jamie Lynn having left the camp on medical grounds this week, just two days after food critic Grace Dent did the same thing.

Speaking after her departure, Jamie Lynn said on Instagram: "I can't wait to share with y'all everything about this once in a lifetime experience, but I don't even know where to start when trying to describe what an incredibly special time and place I had with some of the absolute best humans I have ever met and consider family now."

Elsewhere on the reality show, Made In Chelsea's Sam Thompson recently opened up about his ADHD diagnosis, and host Ant called Hollyoaks icon Nick Pickard the wrong name during a Bushtucker Trial.

The show has already confirmed its finale date, with a feature-length episode set to crown the next King or Queen of the Jungle on December 10.

I'm a Celebrity… airs on ITV1 and ITVX.



