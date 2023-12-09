I’m A Celeb ratings flop leaves broadcasters scrambling to prepare for death of terrestrial TV

Even divisive contestants like Nigel Farage have been unable to reverse I'm a Celebrity’s slipping viewing numbers - ITV/Shutterstock

As they mingled in a rooftop bar overlooking Battersea Power Station, ITV executives were in a celebratory mood. ITVX, the broadcaster’s streaming service, was turning a year old.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s director of television, hailed ITVX as the year’s “biggest and most successful” streaming launch in the UK.

Yet the celebrations belied more fundamental problems facing the channel – and public sector broadcasting more widely.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, one of ITV’s most sure-fire hits, has suffered a sharp fall in viewing figures, despite the participation of Nigel Farage.

A rapid shift to streaming has left both ITV and rival Channel 4 scrambling to catch up. And the worst advertising recession since the financial crisis has plunged ad-funded broadcasters into crisis and left them casting around for new areas of growth.

As more and more viewers switch off traditional TV in favour of apps such as TikTok and YouTube, executives are facing existential questions about whether their audiences will ever return.

I’m A Celebrity has always been a breadwinner for ITV, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch public figures put through gruelling humiliation.

Yet this year’s show has been a disappointment. The series launched to an opening audience of seven million – a two million fall from last year’s first episode and the worst start in recent years.

It is not just ITV. Earlier this year, Channel 4’s audience share dropped to a record low, while the latest figures from ratings agency Barb show its reach was down by more than two million in October compared to a year ago.

Falling audiences alone would prompt soul-searching at the broadcasters. But compounding matters is a prolonged advertising slump that has battered their finances.

Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV chief executive, and Channel 4 boss Alex Mahon have both described the current ad recession as the worst since 2008.

ITV expects revenues to be down 8pc for the year. Channel 4, meanwhile, has warned it may need to dip into its emergency £75m revolving credit facility. It expects revenues to be down 8-9pc – deeper than previous forecasts – and run a budget deficit this year.

Gill Hind at Enders Analysis warns of a “tough winter” ahead, with ITV’s ad revenues potential falling by as much as 15pc over the festive period compared to last year when there was a boost from the football World Cup.

“Everyone knew the first half of the year was going to be difficult, but there was always this assumption that things would pick up in the last quarter,” she says.

That has not come to pass. The prolonged economic crisis is largely to blame, with rising interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty hitting confidence.

In particular, tech giants such as Amazon and Deliveroo, which in recent years have splashed out on TV campaigns to build their brands, have cut back spending.

Bosses insist the ad market is cyclical and that they must simply weather the storm. There are also signs of increased investment from consumer giants such as Unilever, P&G and Reckitt Benckiser.

But others are less convinced after official government forecasts showed the UK economy will grow by just 0.7pc in 2024.

“That’s not the sort of stellar macro growth that generally would lead to good advertising,” says media analyst Alex DeGroote.

“I don’t buy the cyclical recovery in media and entertainment, not with the economic forecast we have. I just don’t buy it.”

The sharp downturn has left executives scrambling to prepare for life after terrestrial TV. The rise of streaming rivals at the expense of traditional TV viewing – known in the industry as “linear” – has prompted the channels to pump vast sums into their own online offerings.

The aim is simple in theory: turn streaming into the primary source of revenue to offset the decline in linear.

ITVX has racked up over 2.7bn streams in its first year. Channel 4’s streaming views are up 23pc in the year so far, with 6.7bn viewer minutes recorded in October alone.

However, the broadcasters are competing in an increasingly crowded field and US giants are struggling themselves.

Both Netflix and Disney have rolled out ad-supported tiers in an effort to stem a slowdown in subscriber growth. Amazon Prime will push ahead with similar plans next year.

These new tiers threaten to eat into advertising budgets and offer more choice to subscribers just as the linear TV players are seeking to build their platforms.

In a further looming threat, the Government this week launched a review into future funding models for the BBC, which could see the broadcaster’s licence fee income replaced – at least in part – by advertising.

Supporters of TV advertising argue that the emergence of new ad-funded tiers is a vote of confidence in the medium, adding that this is expected to boost overall TV investment next year.

DeGroote is not convinced: “There is a relatively finite demand for advertising in most markets.”

Perhaps more alarming for the traditional broadcasters is a step change in how audiences are consuming media.

Analysts warn that ITV’s digital viewing is simply cannibalising its linear audiences, leaving limited scope for growth. Figures from Barb show ITVX viewing has grown by 458 million hours this year, but its traditional viewing has fallen by more than 485 million over the same period.

“The issue is that your digital audience is not compensating for your decline in linear audience,” says Hind.

Figures published by Ofcom over the summer showed a record fall in the weekly reach of broadcast TV to 79pc in 2022, down from 83pc the previous year.

In addition to services such as Netflix and Disney, younger audiences in particular are defecting to short-form rivals like TikTok and YouTube. Channel 4, which targets young viewers, has inked a partnership with YouTube in an effort to expand its audience.

Yet traditional viewing is declining even among the over-64s.

This raises the prospect that broadcasters are now battling a structural decline as audiences spend ever more time on their phones and online.

Speaking in front of MPs last month, Mahon played down the threat from streaming and insisted that free-to-air TV still had a role.

She said: “With an economic crisis and inflation and the realities of people not being able to spend what they previously could, people are also switching off subscription services in some cases and are quite happy to have things for free and understand that in recompense for that they watch adverts.”

As viewing declines, ITV is placing ever more focus on its studios business, which is responsible for hits including Line of Duty and Bodyguard.

The company made £1.52bn from this division in the third quarter and plans to grow revenues by at least 5pc each year on average to 2026. In the short term, though, it has been hurt by Hollywood strikes.

ITV’s studio business, usually a reliable revenue driver, has been affected by the Hollywood strikes - VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

For Channel 4, too, production could be the answer. The recently published Media Bill drops a ban on the broadcaster from making its own shows, opening the door to a new in-house production unit.

However, bosses have acknowledged that any such move would take years to get up and running. Sir Ian Cheshire, Channel 4’s chairman, recently admitted that this strategy was not a “silver bullet”.

While Christmas will be tough, broadcasters face even tougher longer-term questions over whether the decline in both audiences and ad revenues can be reversed.

“TV is not going to die because there’s certain things that you watch TV for that will always be on TV,” Hind says.

For DeGroote, however, the shift to streaming can ultimately do little more than soften the blow of broader decline.

“It is the TikTok generation.”